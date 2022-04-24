Skip to main content

How to Watch Paterson U at Baltimore Rare Breed: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The American 7s Football League features Paterson U and Baltimore Rare Breed on Sunday.

The American 7s Football League (A7FL) brings a different brand of football to the field in an attempt to limit injuries with their rules, as well as create a fun new brand of football. With the NFL, AFL, CFL, college football, Fan-Controlled Football and the A7FL there is a version of football for everyone out there. Today, Paterson U (2-1-0) takes on the Baltimore Rare Breed (2-1-0).

How to Watch Paterson U at Baltimore Rare Breed today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Watch Paterson U at Baltimore Rare Breed online with fuboTV:

With their unique style of football there are exciting plays across the board every week and high-scoring games:

This season, Paterson U is averaging 42.0 points per game and have proven to be one of the best scoring teams this season. Only three teams have scored 100-plus points this season through three games.

Defensively, they are only given up 56 points (18.6 points per game) with the best point differential in the league (plus-70) and the best scoring margin in the league (plus-23.3 points per game).

On the other side, the Rare Breed are at the top of their division in the Red South.

They are averaging 29.6 points per game and giving up 20.3 points per game for a plus-9.6 point differential so far.

These two teams play slightly different styles, with Paterson U as one of the juggernauts of the league despite picking up a loss already. That loss came in their last game in a shootout with division rival, Trenton BIC (48-50). Since then, they have slaughtered teams 78-6 overall.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Paterson U at Baltimore Rare Breed

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

