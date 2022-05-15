The Renegades look to avenge a loss against Paterson U two weeks ago when they meet up on Sunday afternoon

The Renegades look to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday when they take on Paterson U.

How to Watch American 7s Football League: Paterson U vs East Orange Renegades Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium

Live Stream the American 7s Football League: Paterson U vs East Orange Renegades game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They started the year with three straight wins including shutouts against both the Bridge Hawks and Shnow Tribe. It was a great start, but it has been halted by consecutive losses to the Buzz and Paterson U.

The Renegades have had a tough time stopping the last two teams as they have given up 70 combined points while only scoring 18.

Sunday they will look to get back on track and avenge the loss to Paterson U two weeks ago

Paterson U, though, will be looking to get a fourth win of the year as they try to win their third straight league championship.

Paterson U started the year with two easy wins against the Gators and Shnow Tribe, but lost a close 50-48 game to Trenton BIC on April 10th. Two weeks later they would drop their second straight game to the Rare Breed, but bounced back with the win against the Renegades.

Sunday they will look to do it again and put a dent in the Renegades playoff hopes.

Regional restrictions may apply.