How to Watch American 7s Football Playoffs: Paterson U vs. Baltimore Hit Squad

How to Watch American 7s Football League Playoffs: Paterson U vs. Baltimore Hit Squad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Paterson U and Baltimore Hit Squad kickoff the Elite Eight round of the A7FL Playoffs on Sunday.

The American 7s Football League playoffs started this weekend and there will be two games to cap off the exciting first postseason slate. The weekend started with the Buzz taking on the Nightcrawlers for a chance to get into the Elite Eight round to play the Rare Breed, who are at the top of the Red South division with a 5-1 record. 

How to Watch American 7s Football League: Paterson U vs. Baltimore Hit Squad Today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium

Live Stream the American 7s Football League: Paterson U vs. Baltimore Hit Squad game on fuboTV: Get Access Now! 

The first game today between Paterson U and Baltimore Hit Squad, who are a part of the Red Conference, will be the first game played in the Elite Eight round. The second game of the day will be between the Shnow Tribe and the Force. That game is for the last Elite Eight spot with the chance to play the top seed of the red north division, the BIC, who are 6-0. 

Paterson U is second in the red north behind Trenton with a 4-3 record. They will be heavily favored against the Hit Squad, who are 1-4 on the season and sitting last in the red south with a negative-231 point differential, which is worst in the league. Can Paterson U take care of business or will Baltimore kickstart their offense and make the biggest upset of the playoffs? 

Don't miss a moment of this exciting opening playoff round. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Playoffs: Paterson U vs. Baltimore Hit Squad

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
