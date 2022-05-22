The top two teams in the Red North division of the Red Conference clash today with Paterson U (4-2) looking to take down the undefeated Trenton BIC (5-0) and give them their first loss of the season. These two teams are arguably the best two in their conference and potentially the entire American 7’s Football League as they clash head to head for supremacy in the standings and bragging rights today.

How to Watch Paterson U vs Trenton BIC today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

The best plays of the week so far in the American 7’s Football League feature some of the coolest moments in football all year:

This season Trenton BIC has been the best offense in the conference by a mile, averaging 53.8 points per game. The 269 points scored is only bested by the Blue Conference's Tampa Nightcrawlers with 271 total points scored, but in seven games for an average of 38.7 per game.

With the best overall offense in the conference and league by a mile, it also does not hurt to have the second-best overall defense as well.

Through five games they are allowing 19.8 points per game (99 points allowed) as one of only two teams to not give up 100 points total this season through five games.

On the other side of the field is the best defense in the league in Paterson U who have also given up only 99 total points, but in six games for an average of 16.5 points allowed per game so far this season.

