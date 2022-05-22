Skip to main content

How to Watch Paterson U vs Trenton BIC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The American 7’s Football League features Paterson U taking on Trenton BIC today.

The top two teams in the Red North division of the Red Conference clash today with Paterson U (4-2) looking to take down the undefeated Trenton BIC (5-0) and give them their first loss of the season. These two teams are arguably the best two in their conference and potentially the entire American 7’s Football League as they clash head to head for supremacy in the standings and bragging rights today.

How to Watch Paterson U vs Trenton BIC today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Watch Paterson U vs Trenton BIC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The best plays of the week so far in the American 7’s Football League feature some of the coolest moments in football all year:

This season Trenton BIC has been the best offense in the conference by a mile, averaging 53.8 points per game. The 269 points scored is only bested by the Blue Conference's Tampa Nightcrawlers with 271 total points scored, but in seven games for an average of 38.7 per game.

With the best overall offense in the conference and league by a mile, it also does not hurt to have the second-best overall defense as well.

Through five games they are allowing 19.8 points per game (99 points allowed) as one of only two teams to not give up 100 points total this season through five games.

On the other side of the field is the best defense in the league in Paterson U who have also given up only 99 total points, but in six games for an average of 16.5 points allowed per game so far this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Paterson U vs Trenton BIC

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) and first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) celebrate a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Giants

By Ben Macaluso14 seconds ago
May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Angels

By Adam Childs14 seconds ago
Jimmie Johnson Indycar
IndyCar Racing

How to Watch Indianapolis 500, Qualifying

By Ben Macaluso14 seconds ago
Football
American 7s Football League

How to Watch Paterson U vs Trenton BIC

By Kristofer Habbas14 seconds ago
USFL
USFL

How to Watch Houston Gamblers vs New Jersey Generals

By Adam Childs14 seconds ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Portland at Pepperdine in College Baseball

By Christine Brown14 seconds ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Pacific at San Francisco in College Baseball

By Christine Brown14 seconds ago
May 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy