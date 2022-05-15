The Shnow Tribe goes for their second straight win on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Heist

The Shnow Tribe got their second win of the year last Saturday when they knocked off the Animals 19-13.

How to Watch American 7s Football League: Rahway Shnow Tribe vs Convington Heist Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium

It was the second time this year that the Shnow Tribe beat the Animals. Those wins sandwiched an embarrassing loss to Trenton BIC. They were shut out in that game 80-0 by the best team in the league.

They have been competitive in every other game, but come into the game on Sunday just 2-3.

Sunday, the Heist will look to keep the Shnow Tribe from getting to .500 on the season and snap a two-game losing streak.

The Heist lost two weeks ago to the Crush 21-19 a week after losing a defensive battle against Tampa A-Team 7-6.

The Heist come into Sunday's game just 1-3 with their only win coming back at the beginning of April when they took down the Ghosts 25-19.

It has been a tough season for the Heist, but they hope they can get back on track against the Shnow Tribe on Sunday afternoon.

