How to Watch Tampa Nightcrawlers vs QC Crush: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The expansion Crush are off to a 3-0 start as they face the Nightcrawlers in Orlando on Saturday

The Crush (3-0) head to Orlando for their second meeting of the season with the Nightcrawlers (2-3) as the American 7s Football League enters its seventh week of its campaign.

How to Watch Tampa Nightcrawlers vs. QC Crush in American 7s Football League Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Live stream the Tampa Nightcrawlers vs. QC Crush game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The A7FL is a no-helmets, no-pads tackle-football league that has been in operation since 2015. Paterson, New Jersey, is the defending champion. Both Tampa and QC play in the Blue Conference's East Division. 

QC plays out of Cincinnati and carries a 22-player roster. The Nightcrawlers have 33 players on the squad and lost Sunday to the Tampa A-Team, 52-30. The Crush beat the Covington Heist on Sunday, 21-19.

Besides the lack of pads, which the A7FL says promotes player safety by eliminating helmet-to-helmet hits, the league does not have kickoffs, field goals or punts. The teams play on a narrow, 37-yard wide field to accommodate the smaller squads of seven players per side.

The Nightcrawlers already have one more win than they had last season when they finished 1-5. 

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Tampa Nightcrawlers vs. QC Crush in American 7s Football League

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
1
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
