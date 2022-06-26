Skip to main content

How to Watch Trenton BIC at Baltimore Gators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final four of the American 7’s Football League wraps up with Trenton BIC and the Baltimore Gators on Sunday.

The first semifinal of the final four of the American 7’s Football League featured Paterson U and the Rare Breed. The day ends with the second game here to set up the championship match as Trenton BIC takes on the Gators today. For Trenton BIC, they are coming off a historic blowout while Baltimore won in a more standard fashion last week in the playoffs.

How to Watch Trenton BIC at Baltimore Gators today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Watch Trenton BIC at Baltimore Gators online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

In their semifinal, Trenton BIC jumped out to an early, dominating 26-0 lead over Las Vegas before the fireworks started. Ashante Worthy provided those fireworks with a three-on-one kickoff return touchdown that was a mix of Dante Hall and Devin Hester with a little muscle to finish.

The celebration was flagged, but as the A7FL says, they are not trying to be the NFL so they let their players have some fun and bring excitement.

Trenton BIC ended up winning 63-19 and made Las Vegas eat their words as they were talking and talking all week about how they were gonna shut Trenton BIC down.

These teams have faced off earlier in the season back in April, with Trenton BIC winning 39-13 in another one-sided game showing off how great Trenton BIC can be when it all clicks.

The winner of this game will know who they are facing between Paterson U. and the Baltimore Rare Breed for the A7FL Championship.

