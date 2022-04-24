Skip to main content

How to Watch American 7s Football League: Trenton BIC at Baltimore Gators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Trenton BIC looks to stay unbeaten on Sunday when they hit the road to take on the Gators.

Trenton BIC have established themselves as one of the best teams in the early part of the season. They beat the Rare Breed 49-38 in its first game of the year and then shut out the Animals 51-0 in its second game.

How to Watch American 7s Football League: Trenton BIC at Baltimore Gators Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium

Live Stream the American 7s Football League: Trenton BIC at Baltimore Gators game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a great start to the year, but their biggest win came two weeks ago when they beat the defending champion Paterson U 50-48 in a rematch of the title game from last year.

That win moved Trenton BIC to 3-0 on the season and has them tied with the Renegades for first place in the Red North Division.

Saturday afternoon, they will look to stay perfect when they take on the Gators on the road.

The Gators come into the game 2-1 on the year and looking to win their second straight game.

They knocked off the Buzz 26-14 two weeks ago in a game that it got back in the win column after losing to Paterson U 20-6 in their second game of the year.

They opened up the season with a 24-6 win over the Hit Squad and on Saturday, they will look to stop the trend of alternating wins and losses.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Trenton BIC at Baltimore Gators

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

