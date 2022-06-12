The final eight teams in the American 7s playoffs include the Vegas Force who take on Trenton BIC on Sunday.

The American 7s Football League is trying to make headway in the world of football, but not by emulating the NFL. They are their own league, with their own personality and traits that make it great. In the final eight of the playoffs today, the Force take on Trenton BIC to see who will advance to play either the Gators or Renegades in the final four of that conference's playoff bracket.

How to Watch Playoffs: Vegas Force vs Trenton BIC today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium

Vegas enters today with a lot of talent and motivation to get to the next round of the American 7’s League football playoffs:

This game was set up after the Force knocked off the Shnow Tribe in one of three first-round match-ups, all of which were blowouts. In those games, the Nightcrawlers outscored the Buzz (56-38) and Paterson U decimated the Squad (52-6).

Vegas finished the regular season with the best record in the Blue Conference and the second-best record in the A7FL at 6-1-0 overall.

Its defense is going to be key to advancing today, as Trenton BIC comes in with an explosive offense. They were one of three teams to score 300-plus points in the regular season. In fact, one of only three teams to score more than 240 points this season showing how explosive and special they can be on that side of the ball.

