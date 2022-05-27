Skip to main content

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series at Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The fifth race of the 2022 season swings into Charlotte as Nick Sanchez goes for three straight wins

With back-to-back wins at Kansas and Talladega, 20-year-old Nick Sanchez takes his ARA Series lead into Charlotte tonight hoping to extend his lead and win his third straight starts. Sanchez, a rookie in 2021, won the season finale at Kansas finishing behind Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim in the season standings. Heim has been a factor in every race he has entered this season with a win at Daytona, a third-place finish at Talladega, and led the most laps at Kansas two weeks ago.

How to Watch ARCA Series - Charlotte:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream the ARCA Series - Charlotte on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sanchez has been closely chased by series rookies Rajah Caruth and Daniel Dye, a combined five top-five finishes among them this season, with Heim and rookie Toni Breidinger rounding out the top five in the points standings.

The win at Talladega was his first win on a superspeedway, and now with two wins on 1.5-mile tri-ovals in the last four races, Sanchez could be the driver to beat tonight at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In practice this week, Drew Dollar clocked the fastest lap time, followed closely by Dye, Caruth and Brandon Jones. Two weeks ago Dollar and Heim were battling for the lead at Kansas when Dollar got loose coming out of turn four collecting Heim as both hit the wall and ended their day on lap 58.

Heim has one previous start at Charlotte, finishing second to ty Gibbs while Dollar finished third.

Jones previously won an ARCA race at this track in 2018, and now drives full-time on the NASCAR Xfinity series. Today will mark his first start in the ARCA series this season.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

ARCA Series - Charlotte

TV CHANNEL: Fox Sports 1
Time
6:00
PM/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
