Skip to main content

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series: Dutch Boy 150: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The ARCA Menards Series heads to the Kansas Speedway on Saturday afternoon for the Dutch Boy 150

The ARCA Menards Series has had two weekends in a row off, but it returns on Sunday with the Dutch Boy 150 from the Kansas Speedway.

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series: Dutch Boy 150 Today:

Race Date: May 14, 2022

Race Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the ARCA Racing Series: Dutch Boy 150 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saturday's race is the fourth of 20 on the schedule this year for the ARCA Menards series. It is the 24th time the series has raced at the Kansas Speedway.

Rajah Caruth heads into the race in first place in the series standings with 112 points. He has yet to win a race but has finished in the top ten in all three races this year with one top five finish. 

While he is in the lead he is only up by one point on Daniel Dye and four points on Nick Sanchez. Dye has two top five finishes this year, while Sanchez has one win on the season.

It is tight at the top of the standings and Saturday the drivers will look to get a little more separation with a good finish.

The Kansas Speedway is a one and half mile paved tri-oval and the racers will make 100 laps around the track to complete the race.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

ARCA Racing Series: Dutch Boy 150

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) as he scores on a throwing error by the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Cardinals

By Nick Crainjust now
ARCA Series
ARCA Racing Series

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series: Dutch Boy 150

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

ow to Watch Boise State at Colorado State in College Softball

By Christine Brownjust now
Soccer

FC Porto vs. Estoril Praia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Jordan Spieth tees off on the sixth during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Florida State Oklahoma Softball
College Softball

How to Watch ACC Championship: Clemson vs Florida State in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Conference USA Championship: North Texas vs Western Kentucky in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
FInland Hockey
2022 IIHF World Championship

How to Watch 2022 IIHF World Championship: Latvia vs Finland

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch San Jose State at Utah State in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy