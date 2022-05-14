The ARCA Menards Series heads to the Kansas Speedway on Saturday afternoon for the Dutch Boy 150

The ARCA Menards Series has had two weekends in a row off, but it returns on Sunday with the Dutch Boy 150 from the Kansas Speedway.

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series: Dutch Boy 150 Today:

Race Date: May 14, 2022

Race Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Saturday's race is the fourth of 20 on the schedule this year for the ARCA Menards series. It is the 24th time the series has raced at the Kansas Speedway.

Rajah Caruth heads into the race in first place in the series standings with 112 points. He has yet to win a race but has finished in the top ten in all three races this year with one top five finish.

While he is in the lead he is only up by one point on Daniel Dye and four points on Nick Sanchez. Dye has two top five finishes this year, while Sanchez has one win on the season.

It is tight at the top of the standings and Saturday the drivers will look to get a little more separation with a good finish.

The Kansas Speedway is a one and half mile paved tri-oval and the racers will make 100 laps around the track to complete the race.

