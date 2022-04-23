Skip to main content

How to Watch ARCA General Tires 200 at Talladega: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The ARCA Menards Racing Series heads to Talladega with a big race on the circuit today.

The third race of the ARCA Menards Racing Series heads to the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday. Through two races Corey Heim and Taylor Gray have collected wins, with Heim coming in as the reigning champion here at Talladega. This should make for an exciting and critical race for all the drivers as the season is building momentum. 

How to Watch ARCA General Tires 200 at Talladega today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch ARCA General Tires 200 at Talladega online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The final lap of the ARCA Menards Racing Series race here in 2021 saw Corey Heim take the win in a dramatic end to the race:

Sitting on the pole today is Drew Dollar. In the first two races of the season this year Heim won from the pole in the Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tires in Daytona and Sammy Smith lost from the pole in Phoenix at the General Tires 150.

The pole has a 50/50 split this season with Dollar looking to land on the right side of that coin today.

Heim has to be the favorite coming in having won once already this season, skipping the second race and winning here last season.

Dollar finished 19th at Daytona and did not race at Phoenix.

Because a lot of racers have not participated in both races this season, the leader in the standings through two races is Daniel Dye (84 points) as he looks to build on that more here this weekend. Heim (49) and Gray (47) are right there with their wins with Gray not participating in this race today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

ARCA General Tires 200 at Talladega

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Benfica vs. FC Famalicao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Soccer

AS Saint-Etienne vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter C.J. Cron rounds the bases on a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Tigers

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Nationals

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
Feb 7, 2021; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; James Hahn plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Network Pga Phoenix Open Final Round
PGA

Zurich Classic, Third Round Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
UFC Barboza
KSW

KSW 69 Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
ARCA Series
ARCA Racing Series

How to Watch ARCA General Tires 200 at Talladega

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
Nov 27, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) throws the football before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Oregon Spring Game

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
Football
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Glacier Boyz vs Zappers

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy