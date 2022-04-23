The ARCA Menards Racing Series heads to Talladega with a big race on the circuit today.

The third race of the ARCA Menards Racing Series heads to the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday. Through two races Corey Heim and Taylor Gray have collected wins, with Heim coming in as the reigning champion here at Talladega. This should make for an exciting and critical race for all the drivers as the season is building momentum.

How to Watch ARCA General Tires 200 at Talladega today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch ARCA General Tires 200 at Talladega online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The final lap of the ARCA Menards Racing Series race here in 2021 saw Corey Heim take the win in a dramatic end to the race:

Sitting on the pole today is Drew Dollar. In the first two races of the season this year Heim won from the pole in the Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tires in Daytona and Sammy Smith lost from the pole in Phoenix at the General Tires 150.

The pole has a 50/50 split this season with Dollar looking to land on the right side of that coin today.

Heim has to be the favorite coming in having won once already this season, skipping the second race and winning here last season.

Dollar finished 19th at Daytona and did not race at Phoenix.

Because a lot of racers have not participated in both races this season, the leader in the standings through two races is Daniel Dye (84 points) as he looks to build on that more here this weekend. Heim (49) and Gray (47) are right there with their wins with Gray not participating in this race today.

Regional restrictions may apply.