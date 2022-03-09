Skip to main content

How to Watch Argentinos Juniors vs. Olimpo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Round of 64 of the Argentine Cup rolls on with Argentinos Juniors facing Olimpo on Wednesday.

Argentinos Juniors look to keep up with the current trend in Argentina as all of the first-division clubs have advanced to the Round of 32 so far. Banfield, Lanús, Vélez, Colón and Boca Juniors all did away with their lower-division counterparts in the first round of the Argentine Cup. Olimpo will look to be the first club this season to eliminate a first-division team in cup play.

How to Watch Argentinos Juniors vs. Olimpo on Wednesday:

Match Date: March 9, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Argentinos Juniors vs. Olimpo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Argentinos Juniors and Olimpo have faced each other 16 times before in both clubs' histories. The first division side has won on seven of those occasions while Olimpo has won four.

The teams last faced each other in 2018 when Olimpo was still in the first division of Argentine football. Leonardo Pisculichi gave Argentinos Juniors all three points that night.

Olimpo, since then, has been relegated two seasons in a row and now play in the Federal A tournament in Argentina's third division of football.

Argentinos Juniors are coming off of a 2-2 draw away at Gimnasia in league play. Brahian Alemán's two goals secured the point for the traveling team who is now eighth in the standings of the Argentine First Division.

To catch today's Argentine Cup action, tune to TyC Sports at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

