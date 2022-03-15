Skip to main content

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Chaco For Ever: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Round of 64 of the Argentine Cup continues when Arsenal hosts Chaco For Ever on Tuesday at 15 de Abril Stadium.

The first round of the 2022 Argentina Cup is in full swing with almost a third of the matches having been played already. All first division teams have been able to eliminate their lower-division rivals so far, which may be a good omen for Arsenal heading into its matchup against second-division side Chaco For Ever.

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Chaco For Ever Today:

Match Date: March 15, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Arsenal vs. Chaco For Ever on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Having been recently promoted from the third division in Argentina, Chaco For Ever is enjoying a relatively successful start to its season in the Primera Nacional tournament. After five matches, the club has one victory and four draws and is one of the few undefeated teams still left in the table.

The club's most recent outing was a 1-1 draw away at Deportivo Riestra with Gonzalo Lucero scoring the team's lone goal of the match.

Arsenal, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back draws in the Argentine first division with a red card in each of those matches. The first was a 2-2 finish at home against Lanús, where Lucas Brochero and Facundo Kruspzky scored the goals for Arsenal. Most recently, the club hosted Vélez to a 0-0 tie at Julio Humberto Grondona Stadium.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Arsenal vs. Chaco For Ever

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
