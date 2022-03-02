Skip to main content

How to Watch Banfield vs. Dock Sud: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Banfield looks to maintain its fine league form as it makes its Argentine Cup debut hosting Dock Sud on Wednesday.

The First Round of the 2022 Argentine Cup is underway and the First Division teams have begun making their mark in the Cup already. Colón, Vélez, and Lanús all won their first-round matches against lower division teams in convincing fashion. 

Now it's Banfield's turn to show whether or not it can continue its undefeated start to the season against Dock Sud of the Metropolitan B league, the third division of Argentine soccer.

How to Watch Banfield vs. Dock Sud Wednesday:

Match Date: March 2, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Banfield vs. Dock Sud on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Banfield is currently top of Group A in the Argentine First Division with eight points in its first four matches. It is coming off of two straight wins. Head coach Diego Dabove will likely opt for some close variation of the 4-3-3 formation that he has used in all four matches so far in league play.

The three in attack consist of Agustín Urzi, Juan Manuel Cruz and Juan Pablo Álvarez. All three of them scored in that 4-0 victory over Gimnasia.

Dock Sud, which was promoted this season from the fourth division, will visit Centenario Stadium of Quilmes on Wednesday hoping to shake off the two straight losses they have suffered in league play (1-0 vs. Ituzaingo and 2-0 vs. Fénix).

