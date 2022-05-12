Barracas Central faces Acassuso in the first round of the 2022 Copa Argentina on Thursday.

With just eight matches left in the first round of the 2022 Argentine Cup, the last spots in the round of 32 begin to be filled with Barracas Central and Acassuso facing off to decide who meets Argentine giant River Plate in the next phase. River defeated Laferrere 5-0 in its first-round matchup and will await the result between Barracas Central and Acassuso on Thursday.

How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Acassuso Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Barracas Central just missed out on advancing in the Argentine first division league tournament, finishing the regular season action in fifth place just one point outside of the top four. Its most recent outing in league play was a 3-1 victory over Godoy Cruz on Friday where Pablo Mouche, Bruno Sepúlveda and Neri Bandieri all scored to secure all three points for the newly-promoted side.

Acassuso, meanwhile, plays its league football in the third division in Argentina, where the club is currently sitting in 11th place in the standings but is unbeaten in its last three outings.

Barracas Central and Acassuso meet on Thursday in the first round of the 2022 Argentine Cup.

