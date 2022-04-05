How to Watch Central Córdoba vs. Gimnasia

Central Córdoba (SE) hosts Gimnasia (J) in the first round of the 2022 Copa Argentina on Tuesday.

Central Córdoba (SE) gets its Argentine Cup campaign underway with a visit from the second division side Gimnasia (J). So far in the tournament, 13 out of 14 first division teams have advanced, with Arsenal being the only Primera División side to be eliminated at the hands of a lower division club after losing to Chaco For Ever in penalty kicks following a 0-0 draw. Central will avoid being the second first division side eliminated in the first round when it hosts No. 24 Gimnasia on Tuesday.

How to Watch Central Córdoba (SE) vs. Gimnasia (J) Today:

Match Date: April 5, 2022

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Central Córdoba is currently No 8 in Group B in the Argentine first division tournament with 10 points after eight matches.

The club is undefeated in its last three games in league play, with two draws and a win in that span.

The victory was a slim 1-0 finish over Atlético Tucumán, thanks to a 32nd-minute strike from Argentine forward Claudio Riaño.

Central and Gimnasia will face off at Carlos Augusto Mercado Luna de La Rioja Stadium. The two clubs will look to advance to the second round of the 2022 Argentine Cup.

