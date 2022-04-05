Skip to main content

How to Watch Central Córdoba vs. Gimnasia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Central Córdoba (SE) hosts Gimnasia (J) in the first round of the 2022 Copa Argentina on Tuesday.

Central Córdoba (SE) gets its Argentine Cup campaign underway with a visit from the second division side Gimnasia (J). So far in the tournament, 13 out of 14 first division teams have advanced, with Arsenal being the only Primera División side to be eliminated at the hands of a lower division club after losing to Chaco For Ever in penalty kicks following a 0-0 draw. Central will avoid being the second first division side eliminated in the first round when it hosts No. 24 Gimnasia on Tuesday.

How to Watch Central Córdoba (SE) vs. Gimnasia (J) Today:

Match Date: April 5, 2022

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Central Córdoba (SE) vs. Gimnasia (J) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Central Córdoba is currently No 8 in Group B in the Argentine first division tournament with 10 points after eight matches.

The club is undefeated in its last three games in league play, with two draws and a win in that span.

The victory was a slim 1-0 finish over Atlético Tucumán, thanks to a 32nd-minute strike from Argentine forward Claudio Riaño.

Central and Gimnasia will face off at Carlos Augusto Mercado Luna de La Rioja Stadium. The two clubs will look to advance to the second round of the 2022 Argentine Cup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Central Córdoba (SE) vs. Gimnasia (J)

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Fans
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch Central Córdoba vs. Gimnasia

By Rafael Urbina55 seconds ago
Soccer Fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Caracas vs. Athletico Paranaense

By Rafael Urbina25 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Banfield vs. Santos

By Rafael Urbina25 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Olimpia vs. Cerro Porteño

By Rafael Urbina25 minutes ago
soccer fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Colón vs. Peñarol

By Rafael Urbina25 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch San Jose State vs. San Francisco in College Baseball

By Alex Barth30 minutes ago
Soccer

Atlas FC vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Villarreal CF vs. Bayern Munich: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sweden Curling
Curling

How to Watch Men's World Curling Championship: Scotland vs. United States

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy