Skip to main content

How to Watch Colón vs. Sportivo Peñarol (SJ): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colón looks to continue its strong form on Tuesday in its Argentine Cup match against Sportivo Peñarol.

Colón, who is undefeated in league play after four matches this season, faces Sportivo Peñarol (SJ) from the third division of Argentine soccer.

How to Watch Colón vs. Sportivo Peñarol (SJ) Today:

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Colón vs. Sportivo Peñarol (SJ) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colón is fresh off of a 2-1 victory over recently promoted Barracas Central in league play. Head coach Julio César Falcioni could give a chance to some non-habitual starters for this Cup match with a mix of players that have great experience in Argentine soccer. 

Defender Paolo Goltz and midfielder Cristian Vega could see substantial minutes in this match. Recently signed Boca Juniors forward Román Ábila could get his first start for Colón today as well.

Sportivo Peñarol (SJ) currently plays its league soccer in the Federal A tournament, the third division of the Argentine soccer federation. This is Sportivo Peñarol's second appearance in this instance of the Argentine Cup and it is the only team from San Juan left in the tournament.

The winner of this match will face off against the winner of the Patronato de Paraná and Deportivo Morón match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Colón vs. Sportivo Peñarol (SJ)

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
7:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Plaza Colonia
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch The Strongest vs. Plaza Colonia

By Justin Carter
1 minute ago
Fluminense
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Fluminense FC vs. Millonarios

By Justin Carter
1 minute ago
Soccer Fans
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch Colón vs. Sportivo Peñarol (SJ)

By Rafael Urbina
1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) skates up ice with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-4 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers at Philadelphia Flyers

By Ben Macaluso
21 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards

By Ben Macaluso
21 minutes ago
basketballs
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Swarm vs. Knicks

By Kristofer Habbas
21 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Goldwire (0) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) after a play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during overtime at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma won 66-62 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch West Virginia at Oklahoma

By Kristofer Habbas
21 minutes ago
Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) celebrates a basket during the NCAA men s basketball game at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Ceb Osumb 0219 Ags 038
College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Ohio State

By Adam Childs
21 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) drives around Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at South Carolina

By Adam Childs
21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy