Colón looks to continue its strong form on Tuesday in its Argentine Cup match against Sportivo Peñarol.

Colón, who is undefeated in league play after four matches this season, faces Sportivo Peñarol (SJ) from the third division of Argentine soccer.

How to Watch Colón vs. Sportivo Peñarol (SJ) Today:

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Colón is fresh off of a 2-1 victory over recently promoted Barracas Central in league play. Head coach Julio César Falcioni could give a chance to some non-habitual starters for this Cup match with a mix of players that have great experience in Argentine soccer.

Defender Paolo Goltz and midfielder Cristian Vega could see substantial minutes in this match. Recently signed Boca Juniors forward Román Ábila could get his first start for Colón today as well.

Sportivo Peñarol (SJ) currently plays its league soccer in the Federal A tournament, the third division of the Argentine soccer federation. This is Sportivo Peñarol's second appearance in this instance of the Argentine Cup and it is the only team from San Juan left in the tournament.

The winner of this match will face off against the winner of the Patronato de Paraná and Deportivo Morón match.

