Aldosivi vs. Colegiales Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch 2022 Copa Argentina Aldosivi vs. Colegiales: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colegiales look to keep its winning streak alive as Aldosivi looks to get back on the right track.

Club Atlético Aldosivi of Mar del Plata in Buenos Aires will take on Colegiales of Florida Oeste in Buenos Aires in the first round of the 2022 Copa Argentina. This match won't occur in the nation's capital but in Córdoba, central Argentina. Boca Juniors are the defending champions as they beat out Talleres back in early December 2021.  

How to Watch 2022 Copa Argentina Aldosivi vs. Colegiales:

Match Date: May 3, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Colegiales vs. Aldosivi on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Aldosivi is No. 4 in Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional with a record of 6-2-5. Aldosivi lost 2-1 to Estudiantes de La Plata in its last game. It is looking for the first win in three matches as they've lost two and tied once. This was after they had won five in a row. Aldosivi is led by its outstanding young goalie José Devecchi. Look for them to get some of that momentum back here today.  

Colegiales is 4-3-4 on the season, so Aldosivi could be considered the slight favorites even though its opponent is looking for the third win. Colegiales lost 3-1 to Dock Sud in the last match. 

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Copa Aldosivi vs. Colegiales

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
