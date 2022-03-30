Skip to main content

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. Sacachispas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This is the first-round matchup of the Copa Argentina Cup between Defensa y Justicia and Sacachispas.

This will be the first-ever meeting of these two clubs. They were originally scheduled to play each earlier this month but the game was postponed. 

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. Sacachispas today:

Game Date: March 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Watch Defensa y Justicia vs. Sacachispas online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Defensa y Justicia is heavily favored to win the match as they are currently in second in the Argentine Primera División Group A with four wins, two draws and one loss. The club's last match was a 1-1 draw against Arsenal Sarandi where Adonis Frias scored just four minutes into the match on a penalty kick. Defensa y Justicia had to play down a player from the 59th minute onward because Nazareno Colombo was red-carded. Arsenal Sarandi was able to tie the match in the 72nd-minute but Defensa y Justicia was able to keep the score there.

Sacachispas plays in the Primera Nacional where the team is currently in 21st place out of 37 clubs. The club has only played eight matches so far this season and it only has one win and one loss but six draws. The last match for the club was a 1-1 draw with Mitre where Alan Sombra scored at the 59th minute to tie the game after the club gave up a first-half penalty kick to go down 1-0. 

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Defensa y Justicia vs. Sacachispas

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
