How to Watch Fútbol Copa Argentina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two matches take place on Wednesday in the Copa Argentina. The first match is between Lanus and Defensores Cambaceres and the nightcap is Independiente Rivadavia against Gimnasia y Esgirma.

After the first round of the Copa Argentina was postponed, the teams get back on the field and will play on Wednesday. The first contest is Lanus and Defensores Cambaceres and the second match is between Independiente Rivadavia and Gimnasia y Esgirma.

How to Watch Fútbol Copa Argentina Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Lanus just played, losing a 2-1 match on Saturday against Estudiantes. After a four month break, the team began playing again on Feb. 12 in the first phase of the Argentine Primera Division. In three match days, the team went 1-2, including the loss to Estudiantes.

Estudiantes had control the entire match, first scoring in the 37th minute on a penalty goal by Mauro Boselli. The team then scored another goal in 73rd minute. However, Lanus didn't go away quietly. Matias Damian Perez scored a goal in the 86th minute. 

Defensores Cambaceres will do its best to keep up with Lanus, but the club hasn't played a match together since Dec. 4, so it may have some growing pains. It will likely take time for the team to get comfortable with each other again. 

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Fútbol Copa Argentina

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
5:00
PM/ET
