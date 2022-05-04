How to Watch Newell's vs. Ituzaingó

Newell's and Ituzaingó face off in the first round of the 2022 Copa Argentina on Wednesday.

In order to advance to the second round of the Argentine Cup, Newell's must face the current leader of the Argentine third division, known as the Primera B Metropolitana, Ituzaingó, at Presbítero Bartolomé Grella Stadium on Wednesday. The winner of the first-round matchup will advance to face Aldosivi in the second round, who advanced via penalty kicks following its 1-1 draw with Colegiales in the first round.

Ituzaingó will look to begin its role as Cinderella in the 2022 Argentine Cup following a very successful start to the Primera B tournament that has the club in first place with 24 points after 12 matches. The team is currently on a four-match unbeaten run with two wins and two draws in that span.

Newell's, meanwhile, is also near the top of the table in the first division tournament, sitting in third place in Group A with 23 points after 13 matches, although the club from Rosario is coming off of a 2-1 loss to San Lorenzo on the second-to-last matchday of the regular season. Cristian Lema scored the club's only goal of the match.

Newell's will look to avoid becoming just the third first division side that fails to make it out of the first round of the 2022 Copa Argentina on Wednesday when the club faces Ituzaingó at Presbítero Bartolomé Grella Stadium in the city of Paraná.

