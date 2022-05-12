Patronato and Deportivo Morón face off in the first round of the 2022 Copa Argentina on Thursday.

Of the 32 first-round matchups in the Argentine Cup, just eight encounters are left as the number of participants gets cut in half heading into the round of 32. Patronato and Deportivo Morón are one of those eight matchups left, with the winner of the tie advancing to face Colón in the next round, who defeated Sportivo Peñarol 2-1 in its opening-round matchup.

How to Watch Patronato vs. Deportivo Morón Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Patronato vs. Deportivo Morón on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Patronato finished the Argentine first-division regular season in last place in Group A, with just 10 points after 14 matches. The club's most recent outing was a slim 1-0 defeat to third-place Defensa y Justicia on Sunday, which was the final match of the first phase. The loss left Patronato with then defeats on the season to go along with its three wins and one draw.

Deportivo Morón, meanwhile, is sitting in 24th place in the Argentine second division with 15 points after 14 matches. Its most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat against sixth-place Gimnasia y Esgrima on the 14th matchday of the campaign.

Patronato and Deportivo Morón face off on Thursday to decide which of the two clubs will advance to face Colón in the round of 32.

