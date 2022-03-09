Skip to main content

How to Watch River Plate vs. Deportivo Laferrere: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Three-time Argentine Cup champion River Plate face Deportivo Laferrere in the Round of 64 on Wednesday.

The city of Salta, Argentina, will be the host of this Round of 64 matchup between historic club River Plate and fourth-division side Deportivo Laferrere. River has won three out of the last five Argentine Cups with the most recent being in the 2018-19 season. The club led by Marcelo Gallardo hopes to start this season's tournament off on the right foot at Padre Martearena Stadium.

How to Watch River Plate vs. Deportivo Laferrere on Wednesday:

Match Date: March 9, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream River Plate vs. Deportivo Laferrere on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

River is enjoying a fine start to the season in league play being currently in first place in Group A after five matches. Gallardo's men are on 10 points and tied with second, third and fourth place who are also on 10 points (Defensa y Justicia, Unión and Sarmiento respectively).

The reigning league champs' most recent match was a 1-0 away victory at San Lorenzo where a 37th-minute Paulo Díaz header was enough to secure all three points for the league leaders. Esequiel Barco had the only assist of the match and is also enjoying a fine start to his life as a River Plate man, joining this past offseason from MLS club Atlanta United.

Enzo Pérez and David Martínez won't be available in today's match as they are still recovering from their respective injuries and hope to be available and at 100% for the upcoming match on March 20th against eternal rival Boca Juniors.

Deportivo Laferrere will look to complete "mission impossible" on the club's trip to Salta and knock out River Plate in the first round of the Argentine Cup, which is no small task for any club.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
9
2022

River Plate vs. Deportivo Laferrere

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17490414
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17843820
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Hornets

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17853240
College Basketball

How to Watch ACC Tournament, Championship: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
imago1010234028h
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch River Plate vs. Deportivo Laferrere

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) is fouled while shooting by UCLA Bruins center Myles Johnson (15, behind) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon State vs. Oregon: Pac-12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) shoots between Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) and forward Bryce Nze (10) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Butler vs. Xavier: Big East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Air Force vs. Utah State: MWC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff54 minutes ago
USATSI_17784499
College Basketball

How to Watch the Big Ten First Round Nebraska vs. Northwestern

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy