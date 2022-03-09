The city of Salta, Argentina, will be the host of this Round of 64 matchup between historic club River Plate and fourth-division side Deportivo Laferrere. River has won three out of the last five Argentine Cups with the most recent being in the 2018-19 season. The club led by Marcelo Gallardo hopes to start this season's tournament off on the right foot at Padre Martearena Stadium.

How to Watch River Plate vs. Deportivo Laferrere on Wednesday:

Match Date: March 9, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

River is enjoying a fine start to the season in league play being currently in first place in Group A after five matches. Gallardo's men are on 10 points and tied with second, third and fourth place who are also on 10 points (Defensa y Justicia, Unión and Sarmiento respectively).

The reigning league champs' most recent match was a 1-0 away victory at San Lorenzo where a 37th-minute Paulo Díaz header was enough to secure all three points for the league leaders. Esequiel Barco had the only assist of the match and is also enjoying a fine start to his life as a River Plate man, joining this past offseason from MLS club Atlanta United.

Enzo Pérez and David Martínez won't be available in today's match as they are still recovering from their respective injuries and hope to be available and at 100% for the upcoming match on March 20th against eternal rival Boca Juniors.

Deportivo Laferrere will look to complete "mission impossible" on the club's trip to Salta and knock out River Plate in the first round of the Argentine Cup, which is no small task for any club.

