Sarmiento (J) and Flandria face off in the first round of the 2022 Copa Argentina on Wednesday at Julio César Villagra Stadium.

Sarmiento (J) will look to advance to the second round of the Argentine Cup when it hosts second-division side Flandria in the city of Córdoba on Wednesday. Sarmiento is currently in seventh place in the Argentine first division standings with 21 points after 13 matches, while Flandria is in 32nd in the Primera Nacional tournament, coming off of back-to-back losses in league action.

How to Watch Sarmiento (J) vs. Flandria Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Sarmiento will be looking for an emotional bounce-back match in the form of its first-round matchup in the Argentine Cup, as the team from Junín is coming off of a lifeless 7-0 defeat to Argentine-giant River Plate where the club allowed three goals in the first half and four goals in the second.

Prior to that, Sarmiento was on a four-match undefeated run that consisted of three wins and one draw in that span. The three victories came in successive fashion when the club defeated San Lorenzo (2-1), Gimnasia (3-1) and Defensa y Justicia (2-1) in a row following a 4-1 defeat against league-leader Racing Club on the eighth matchday of the tournament.

Sarmiento looks to avoid a second sporting catastrophe in a row when it travels to face Flandria in Córdoba in the first round of the 2022 Argentine Cup on Wednesday.

