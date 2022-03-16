Skip to main content

How to Watch Talleres (C) vs. Atlético Güemes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Talleres (C) hosts second division club Atlético Güemes in the first round of the Argentine Cup on Wednesday.

Padre Martearena Stadium will be the venue of the Round of 64 Argentine Cup matchup between Talleres (C) and Atlético Güemes on Wednesday night, with Talleres hoping to continue the trend of all first division sides advancing in the tournament up until now. Nazareno Arasa will be in charge of refereeing the match that will decide which team advances in the tournament.

How to Watch Talleres (C) vs. Atlético Güemes Today:

Match Date: March 16, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Talleres (C) vs. Atlético Güemes on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Talleres was the runner-up in last year's edition of the Argentine Cup, losing to historic club Boca Juniors in the final. The club is far removed from that successful run, though, following a less-than-ideal start to its season in league play.

Talleres has accumulated just two points out of its first six matches and fired head coach Ángel Guillermo Hoyos due to the poor start. Javier Gandolfi is now the interim head coach and will be in charge of the team in its 2022 Argentine Cup debut against Atlétoco Güemes.

The club is in last place in the Argentine first division and will hope to use the upcoming match in Salta to shake off the current crisis it is in and take a better step moving forward this season.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Talleres (C) vs. Atlético Güemes

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
