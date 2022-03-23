Unión (SF) hosts Sportivo Las Parejas in the first round of the 2022 Argentine Cup on Wednesday.

Unión (SF) will look to continue the trend of all the Argentine first division teams advancing to the second round so far in the 2022 Argentine Cup over lower-division competition when it hosts Sportivo Las Parejas on Wednesday. Unión would join Banfield, Lanús, Vélez, Talleres, Colón, River Plate and Boca Juniors as the first division teams in the second round already.

How to Watch Unión (SF) vs. Sportivo Las Parejas Today:

Match Date: March 23, 2022

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Unión (SF) is off to a great start in the Argentine first division tournament with just one loss in its first seven matches to date. The club is sitting in third place in the standings with 13 points and a 4-2-1 record. The only defeat came on the fourth match day, a 2-1 away loss at Sarmiento with Enzo Roldán scoring the club's only goal of the match.

Following that performance, Unión defeated Platense 1-0 and Benfield 2-1 in back-to-back matches in league play.

Sportivo Las Parejas, meanwhile, will debut its season with this trip to Unión. The third division league in Argentina begins play at the end of March.

The winner of the Unión and Sportivo Las Parejas matchup will advance to the second round of the 2022 Argentine Cup to face first division side Banfield.

