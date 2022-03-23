Skip to main content

How to Watch Unión (SF) vs. Sportivo Las Parejas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Unión (SF) hosts Sportivo Las Parejas in the first round of the 2022 Argentine Cup on Wednesday.

Unión (SF) will look to continue the trend of all the Argentine first division teams advancing to the second round so far in the 2022 Argentine Cup over lower-division competition when it hosts Sportivo Las Parejas on Wednesday. Unión would join Banfield, Lanús, Vélez, Talleres, Colón, River Plate and Boca Juniors as the first division teams in the second round already.

How to Watch Unión (SF) vs. Sportivo Las Parejas Today:

Match Date: March 23, 2022

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Unión (SF) vs. Sportivo Las Parejas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Unión (SF) is off to a great start in the Argentine first division tournament with just one loss in its first seven matches to date. The club is sitting in third place in the standings with 13 points and a 4-2-1 record. The only defeat came on the fourth match day, a 2-1 away loss at Sarmiento with Enzo Roldán scoring the club's only goal of the match.

Following that performance, Unión defeated Platense 1-0 and Benfield 2-1 in back-to-back matches in league play.

Sportivo Las Parejas, meanwhile, will debut its season with this trip to Unión. The third division league in Argentina begins play at the end of March.

The winner of the Unión and Sportivo Las Parejas matchup will advance to the second round of the 2022 Argentine Cup to face first division side Banfield.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Unión (SF) vs. Sportivo Las Parejas

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17451344
College Baseball

How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. Georgia Tech in College Baseball

By Alex Barth3 minutes ago
imago1008254516h
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch Unión (SF) vs. Sportivo Las Parejas

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs for a touchdown during their 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Jan. 10, 2021. Titans Ravens 111
NFL

How to Watch the Baltimore Ravens Online

By Steve Benko57 minutes ago
AP22072142001297
SI Guide

Struggling Warriors Look to Bounce Back Against Heat

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
USATSI_17645479
College Softball

How to Watch Utah Valley at Utah State in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_17475943
College Softball

How to Watch Sacramento State at Cal in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_17859197
College Basketball

How to Watch CBI Championship: Middle Tennessee vs. UNC Wilmington

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
USATSI_17693520
2022 World Womens Curling Championship

How to Watch United States vs. Switzerland at the 2022 World Women's Curling Championship

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
USATSI_17944698
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Athletics vs. Cubs

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy