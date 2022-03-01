Velez is set to play Club Cipolletti on Tuesday in the Round of 64 of the 2022 Copa Argentina.

How to Watch Vélez vs. Club Cipolletti Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Vélez vs. Club Cipolletti on fuboTV

Velez is one of the 26 teams from Argentina's top division, the Primera Division, that are in this tournament, while Cipolletti comes from the third level of Argentinian football, playing in the Torneo Federal A.

Last season in the Primera Division, Velez finished fifth in the league table with 10 wins, nine draws and six losses and a plus-13 goal differential. Factoring in Copa de la Liga Profesional play, the team was second in last year's aggregate table.

Cipolletti finished third last year in the Torneo Federal A Zone A standings. The team made it to the second knockout round of the promotion playoff, where it lost to Chaco For Ever on penalty kicks.

The 2019-20 Copa Argentina was won by Boca Juniors. Both Velez and Cipolletti qualified for that event, with Velez losing to Talleres in the Round of 32, while Cipolletti lost in the Round of 64 to Colon.

