Republica de Armenia Stadium will be the home of the action between Acassuso and Ituzaingó in the Argentine third division of soccer on Monday. The visitors are coming off of a frustrating 3-1 loss to sixth-place Colegiales, while the home side is undefeated in its last three league matches, but is still looking for just its second win of the season.

How to Watch Acassuso vs. Ituzaingó Today:

Match Date: April 11, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Before the loss at home 10 days ago, Ituzaingó was on a six-match unbeaten run in Primera B Metropolitana play, with five matches and one draw in that span.

The visiting club has only scored more than one goal in a match this season once, the Matchday 4 win over Villa San Carlos 2-0. All four of the other team's victories so far have been by a 1-0 scoreline, making Ituzaingó the club with the least amount of goals (8) amongst the top five in the standings.

The teams ranked two through five in the standings (Deportivo Armenio, Fénix, Defensores and Ituzaingó) are all tied on 16 points, just one point below the current league-leader Comunicaciones (17), meaning a victory for Ituzaingó in its visit to Acassuso would leave the club in first place in the Primera B Metropolitana.

