How to Watch Estudiantes vs San Lorenzo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Lorenzo and Estudiantes will face off in an Argentine Primera Division match today.

Estudiantes comes into today's match against San Lorenzo as one of the top teams in the division.

How to watch Estudiantes vs San Lorenzo today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: GolTV (Spanish)

Watch the Estudiantes vs San Lorenzo match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is ranked No. 6 in the division compared to San Lorenzo's No. 21 ranking. In this case, Estudiantes will be favored to win. 

No. 6 and No. 3 in the division are separated by seven points. Estudiantes has 39 points and is tied with Velez Sarsfield. Both clubs also have the same record at 10-9-6.

It's a much different scenario for a struggling San Lorenzo club that has a record of 7-6-12. Although, San Lorenzo could gain some ground in the standings today with a victory over Estudiantes.

San Lorenzo and Banfield both have 27 points, but some solid play could allow San Lorenzo to move up. Though Estudiantes is the favorite here, it could be an interesting match.

Tune in to GolTV (Spanish) today to catch all of the Argentine Primera Division action as these two clubs hope to make it a great match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

