How to Watch Ituzaingó vs. Villa San Carlos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday, Ituzaingó and Villa San Carlos close out Matchday 4 of the Primera B Metropolitana, the third division of Argentine soccer.

Ituzaingó has a chance to catapult itself up to second place on Tuesday in the club's visit to Villa San Carlos. The men led by head coach Matías De Cicco are currently seventh place in the standings on six points, just three behind first place Comunicaciones.

Match Date: March 8, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Ituzaingó has managed to really pick it up after a rough start to the season, losing 1-0 away at Deportivo Armenio. De Cicco's team followed that up with two wins in a row, first a 1-0 home victory over Dock Sud thanks to a first half Héctor Arías goal and then a 1-0 away victory at UAI Urquiza thanks to a 67th minute strike from Nicolás Lugli.

Villa San Carlos, meanwhile, is coming off of its first win of the season, a 4-1 home victory over Los Andes. The club went ahead 4-0 in the first 40 minutes thanks to goals from Adrían Lugones, Juan Saborido, Lucas Licht and Matías Samaniego. Jonathan Morán scored the only goal of the match for Los Andes.

With so much left to play for in the season, a win for Villa San Carlos away at Ituzaingó would level both clubs on six points, with the away team still having a game in hand after its Matchday 1 battle with Cañuelas was suspended due to an aggression from the fans towards a Cañuelas player. The match has been postponed and will need to continue from the second half on, where Villa San Carlos was already up 1-0.

