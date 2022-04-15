How to Watch Los Andes vs JJ Urquiza

Los Andes goes for its first win of the season when it takes on JJ Urquiza on Friday evening in Argentine Primera B soccer action.

It has not been a great start to the year for Los Andes as it has recorded zero wins in its first nine matches.

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Los Andes has played to five draws but has yet to get into the win column this season.

The offense has really struggled as it has scored just six total goals and has been shut out four times.

Friday night, Los Andes will look to snap out of its funk and get a big win as it begins the second half of its season.

JJ Urquiza, though, will be looking to keep Los Andes winless as it looks to continue its five-match unbeaten streak.

It hasn't lost since a 1-0 decision to Deportivo Merlo back on Feb. 26. Since that match, it has won two and played to three draws.

JJ Urquiza currently sits in 10th place in the table but is just one point back of four different teams and could really make a jump in the standings with another win on Friday against a struggling Los Andes team.

