Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Andes vs JJ Urquiza: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Los Andes goes for its first win of the season when it takes on JJ Urquiza on Friday evening in Argentine Primera B soccer action.

It has not been a great start to the year for Los Andes as it has recorded zero wins in its first nine matches.

How to watch Los Andes vs JJ Urquiza today:

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Watch the Los Andes vs JJ Urquiza match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Los Andes has played to five draws but has yet to get into the win column this season. 

The offense has really struggled as it has scored just six total goals and has been shut out four times.

Friday night, Los Andes will look to snap out of its funk and get a big win as it begins the second half of its season.

JJ Urquiza, though, will be looking to keep Los Andes winless as it looks to continue its five-match unbeaten streak.

It hasn't lost since a 1-0 decision to Deportivo Merlo back on Feb. 26. Since that match, it has won two and played to three draws.

JJ Urquiza currently sits in 10th place in the table but is just one point back of four different teams and could really make a jump in the standings with another win on Friday against a struggling Los Andes team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Los Andes vs JJ Urquiza

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

CA Aldosivi vs. Club Atletico Rosario Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff37 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Minnesota at Nebraska in College Softball

By Evan Massey37 seconds ago
imago1011275792h
Argentine Primera B Soccer

How to Watch Los Andes vs JJ Urquiza

By Adam Childs37 seconds ago
USATSI_17212007
College Baseball

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Pepperdine

By Alex Barth37 seconds ago
USATSI_17970120
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Final Practice

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
USATSI_17231101
College Softball

How to Watch Syracuse at Louisville in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Stanford at California in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
USATSI_9207801 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Oregon Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon at Washington in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy