How to Watch Talleres de Remedios de Escalada vs. Los Andes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Talleres de Remedios de Escalada host Los Andes on Matchday 5 of the Primera B Metropolitana tournament in Argentina on Saturday.

It is still very early in the season to start making assumptions about what clubs will be in contention for promotion to the Argentine Second Division. Talleres de Remedios de Escalada and Los Andes have not been playing like they will be in contention, with neither team having won in league play in their last two matches.

How to Watch Talleres de Remedios de Escalada vs. Los Andes Saturday:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Talleres de Remedios de Escalada vs. Los Andes on fuboTV:

Talleres started the season off strong going undefeated in the club's first two matches, facing Argentino Quilmes to a 2-2 draw at home followed by a 3-1 away victory over J.J. Urquiza. Lucas Farías and Franco Pulicastro scored the goals on Matchday 1 to secure the draw, while Farías, Gustavo Aranda and Jonatan Benedetti gave Talleres its first victory of the season on Matchday 2.

The good start was then followed by two straight losses, 3-1 on Matchday 3 to Cañuelas and 4-0 to Comunicaciones on Matchday 4. Pulicastro scored his second goal of the season, and Talleres' only goal in its last two matches.

Los Andes is still looking for its first win of the season sitting in 15th place in the standings on a 0W-2D-2L record to begin its campaign.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Talleres de Remedios de Escalada vs. Los Andes

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
