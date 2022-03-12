How to Watch Talleres de Remedios de Escalada vs. Los Andes

It is still very early in the season to start making assumptions about what clubs will be in contention for promotion to the Argentine Second Division. Talleres de Remedios de Escalada and Los Andes have not been playing like they will be in contention, with neither team having won in league play in their last two matches.

Talleres started the season off strong going undefeated in the club's first two matches, facing Argentino Quilmes to a 2-2 draw at home followed by a 3-1 away victory over J.J. Urquiza. Lucas Farías and Franco Pulicastro scored the goals on Matchday 1 to secure the draw, while Farías, Gustavo Aranda and Jonatan Benedetti gave Talleres its first victory of the season on Matchday 2.

The good start was then followed by two straight losses, 3-1 on Matchday 3 to Cañuelas and 4-0 to Comunicaciones on Matchday 4. Pulicastro scored his second goal of the season, and Talleres' only goal in its last two matches.

Los Andes is still looking for its first win of the season sitting in 15th place in the standings on a 0W-2D-2L record to begin its campaign.

