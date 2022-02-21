Skip to main content

How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Tigre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Early in the Argentine Primera División season, Barracas Central and Tigre meet as both look to move up in standings.

Tigre has had two draws and Barracas Central has had two losses so far in this Argentine Primera División season as they enter their meeting Monday.

Tigre's last match was a 1–1 draw with Central Córdoba; both goals in the match were in injury time. Córdoba scored its goal the end of the first half and Tigre got the equalizer from Mateo Retegui at the end of the match.

How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Tigre Today:

Match Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Barracas Central vs. Tigre on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Barracas Central has lost its last two matches, each by two goals. In its last match, it had a lapse late in the first half where it gave up the two goals in the 31st and 44th minutes. Rodrigo Saracho has been in the net for both of the matches and looks to have a clean sheet in this next match with Tigre.

Barracas Central is coming off a 5–4 shootout against Quilmes to win its promotion from Primera Nacional.  Barracas will continue to fight to prove they belong in this league.

While it’s still early in league play, look for these two teams to make strong attacks so they can move up the ranks.

Regional restrictions may apply.

