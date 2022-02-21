Early in match play Godoy Cruz and Aldosivi look to move up in the rankings.

Godoy Cruz is coming off of a 3-1 loss to Colón with Martin Ojeda being awarded a penalty kick in the 59th minute. Unfortunately, it gave up an own goal in the 66’. Juan Ángel Espínola González was in net and unable to stop that own goal, but was able to fight off 11 other shots.

How to Watch Godoy Cruz vs. Aldosivi Today:

Match Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Godoy Cruz vs. Aldosivi on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In matchday three of 14, Aldosivi has endured two losses so far, but looks to continue the momentum from the end of its last match. Aldosivi went down 2-0 to Boca Juniors with goals given up at the 16’ and 50’. It was able to get one back at the 90+2’ with a goal by Martin Cauteruccio.

Look for this match to be a high scoring affair, with Godoy Cruz having the edge over Aldosovi as it is the home team. With 11 matches remaining, both clubs look to make the most of this match and carry the momentum into the remainder of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.