Independiente takes on Arsenal on Tuesday in an Argentine Primera Division match. This is the second game of the 2022 season for both teams.

How to Watch Independiente vs. Arsenal Today:

Match Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Arsenal is coming off of a draw in its first match of the season, tying Rosario Central on Friday 1-1. Sebastian Lomonaco knocked in the first goal of the 2022 season for Arsenal.

Last year, Arsenal finished the season with the worst record in the league, with four wins, nine draws and 12 losses. With relegation paused due to COVID, the team gets another season in the Primera Division to try to improve.

Independiente is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Estudiantes in its first match of the season, going down 2-0 before Joaquin Laso scored the team's first goal of 2022 to get the match just a little closer.

Last year, Independiente finished in ninth place with 10 wins, eight draws and seven losses. Overall, the team's performance qualified it for the Copa Sudamericana group stage, which is set to begin in April.

