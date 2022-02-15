Skip to main content

How to Watch Independiente vs. Arsenal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Independiente takes on Arsenal on Tuesday in Argentinian soccer.

Independiente takes on Arsenal on Tuesday in an Argentine Primera Division match. This is the second game of the 2022 season for both teams.

How to Watch Independiente vs. Arsenal Today:

Match Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live stream the Independiente vs. Arsenal match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arsenal is coming off of a draw in its first match of the season, tying Rosario Central on Friday 1-1. Sebastian Lomonaco knocked in the first goal of the 2022 season for Arsenal.

Last year, Arsenal finished the season with the worst record in the league, with four wins, nine draws and 12 losses. With relegation paused due to COVID, the team gets another season in the Primera Division to try to improve.

Independiente is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Estudiantes in its first match of the season, going down 2-0 before Joaquin Laso scored the team's first goal of 2022 to get the match just a little closer.

Last year, Independiente finished in ninth place with 10 wins, eight draws and seven losses. Overall, the team's performance qualified it for the Copa Sudamericana group stage, which is set to begin in April.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
15
2022

Independiente vs. Arsenal

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
Argentine Primera Division

How to Watch Independiente vs. Arsenal

22 seconds ago
NASCAR Kyle Larson
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Bluegreen Vacations Duel at DAYTONA, First Practice

22 seconds ago
ed-cooley
SI Guide

Providence, Villanova Meet in Old-School Big East Rivalry

1 hour ago
messi psg
UEFA Champions League

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid

2 hours ago
Niners Chemnitz Brose Bamberg
Bundesliga Basketball

How to Watch Niners Chemnitz vs. Bayern Munich

4 hours ago
Reggina Crotone
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch SPAL vs. Reggina Calcio

4 hours ago
NORDIC COMBINED
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Nordic Combined: Men's Large Hill, 10km

6 hours ago
Kamila Valieva Figure Skating
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Women's Short Program in Canada

11 hours ago
Kamila Valieva Figure Skating
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Figure Skating: Women's Short Program

11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy