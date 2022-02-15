Skip to main content

How to Watch Lanús vs. Barracas Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Lanus takes on Barracas Central in an Argentine Primera Division matchup.

Lanus and Barracas Central will face on Tuesday in an Argentine Primera Division match between two teams that lost their first match of the season.

How to Watch Lanús vs. Barracas Central Today:

Match Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Match Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live stream the Lanús vs. Barracas Central match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lanus fell to Huracan on Saturday by a 1-0 margin. Huracan got on the board within the first 10 minutes and was able to keep Lanus from scoring. A red card in the 14th minute to Lanus' Kevin Lomonaco definitely didn't help matters for the team.

Lanus was 10th in the league table last season with 10 wins, seven draws and eight losses. The team qualified for the Copa Sudamericana group stage, which begins in April.

Barracas Central played at the second tier of Argentinian football last year, but earned promotion to the Primera Division for the first time in 87 years. The team won Zone B in the regular season with 58 points, but lost to Tigre in the final, keeping it from directly qualifying for promotion. From there, the team had to play in the Torneo Reducido, where it beat Almirante Brown in the semifinals and Quilmes in the final.

The lost 3-1 on Thursday to Cordoba in its return to the top flight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

