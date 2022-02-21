Skip to main content

How to Watch San Lorenzo vs. Defensa y Justicia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Lorenzo takes on Defensa y Justicia in Argentinian soccer.

Two teams that are still looking for their first win of Zone A play in the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional will face on Monday as San Lorenzo takes on Defensa y Justicia.

How to Watch San Lorenzo vs. Defensa y Justicia Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

In the Argentine Primera Division, Defensa y Justicia finished in second place this past season, while San Lorenzo was in 21st.

In last year's Copa de la Liga Profesional, San Lorenzo finished fifth in the Zone A standings, while Defensa y Justicia was 11th in Zone B.

These two teams last met in September, with San Lorenzo winning 2-1 behind goals from Nicolas Fernandez and Siro Rosane, while Defensa y Justicia got a goal from Francisco Pizzini.

The 28 teams competing in this cup were split into two groups, with each group playing a round-robin. The top four teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals.

This is the third time this event has happened, with Boca Juniors winning in 2020 and Colon winning in 2021.

How To Watch

February
21
2022

San Lorenzo vs. Defensa y Justicia

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
7:15
PM/ET
