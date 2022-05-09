Skip to main content

How to Watch All Boys vs. Temperley: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 14th matchday of the Primera Nacional tournament in Argentina continues when All Boys hosts Temperley at Islas Malvinas Stadium on Monday.

All Boys is currently one of just four teams in the Argentine second division that has suffered just one loss so far in the campaign. The club is coming off of back-to-back wins in league action and is in sixth place in the table with 21 points. Temperley, meanwhile, has 10 points after 13 matches and is in 33rd place in the standings.

How to Watch All Boys vs. Temperley Today:

Game Date: May 9, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream All Boys vs. Temperley on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

All Boys is unbeaten in its last four matches with two wins and two draws in that span. The two wins were in the club's two most recent outings, a 2-0 finish over Gimnasia de Jujuy, followed by a 1-0 defeat of Flandria on April 30. Octavio Bianchi scored in both matches to help secure all three points for All Boys on both occasions.

Temperley, on the other hand, is winless in its last six matches in Primera Nacional action. The club's last win was on March 23 when it defeated Ramón Santamarina 3-1 thanks to goals from Franco Toloza, Agustín Allione and Diego Chávez.

Temperley will now look for its third win of the season when it travels to face in-form All Boys at Islas Malvinas Stadium on Monday in the Argentine second division.

