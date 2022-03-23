Skip to main content

How to Watch Almagro vs Defensores de Belgrano: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Almagro and Defensores de Belgrano will meet on Wednesday in Argentina Primera play.

Almagro takes on Defensores de Belgrano in the seventh match day in the Argentina Primera Nacional League. Currently, Almagro sits in 10th place with six games played and 10 points earned. The club's latest match was a 2-0 defeat to second-place San Martin Tucumán.

How to Watch Almagro vs. Defensores de Belgrano Today:

Match Date: March 23, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Almagro vs. Defensores de Belgrano on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Defensores de Belgrano are in 16th place with eight points. The club has had recent success winning its last two games. Defensores de Belgrano earned a 2-1 victory over Alvarado. 

The club fell behind early giving up a goal in the ninth minute. That was the last positive thing for Alvarado, as they had two players receive red cards and El Dragón took advantage of the numbers, with Mauro Luque scoring three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Francisco Ilarregui then scored the game-winner in the 57th minute.

In their previous matchup on Oct. 9, 2021, Almagro won 2-0 with late goals from subs Juan Da Rosa one minute into second-half stoppage time and Gonzalo Giménez, who wrapped things up six minutes later. Almagro will look to take advantage of the home crowd to secure a victory again. 

