How to Watch Almagro vs. Instituto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Almagro will face Instituto on Monday in Argentinian soccer.

Sixth-place Almagro (six points) and 25th-place Instituto (two points) will meet on Monday in a Primera Nacional contest. The Primera Nacional is the second tier of football in Argentina, with the top two teams earning promotion to the Primera Division.

How to Watch Almagro vs. Instituto today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Watch the Almagro vs. Instituto match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Almagro has won its first two matches of the Primera Nacional season, beating Mitre 2–1 and Sacachispas 1–0. Nicolas Servetto has scored two of the team's three goals this season, with Emanuel Mercado scoring the other.

Instituto has drawn both of its matches so far, with a 1–1 draw with Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto and then a scoreless draw against Alvarado. Gabriel Graciani scored the team's only goal so far this season.

These two teams last met in August, with the sides drawing 1–1. The match was scoreless until the end, with Almagro's Emanuel Mercado scoring what appeared to be the winning goal in the 90th minute. But Instituto salvaged a draw with a Leonardo Ferreyra goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

