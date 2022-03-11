Matchday 5 of the Argentine second division rolls on with Almagro hosting Tristán Suárez on Friday.

Almagro started the season off on the right foot winning in both of its first two matches. The club then lost and tied in its subsequent matches which has left it in 10th place on seven points. Tristán Suárez is undefeated this season with four draws in a row to start the campaign.

How to Watch Almagro vs. Tristán Suárez Today:

Match Date: March 11, 2022

Match Time: 3:55 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Almagro started off its campaign at home in a 2-1 victory over Mitre. Nicolás Servetto and Emanuel Mercado secured all three points for the home club. That performance was followed up by a 1-0 win at Sacachispas, with Servetto getting on the board again and securing all three points for his team.

Almagro then dropped points in a 1-0 home loss to Instituto and, more recently, a 2-2 draw at Agropecuario. Servetto scored both of the goals and has now scored four of the club's five goals this season.

Tristán Suárez, meanwhile, started the season off with four draws in a row. The first was 0-0 at Deportivo Morón. Then the club tied 1-1 in the next two matches against Deportivo Madryn and Estudiantes RC respectively.

In Tristán Suárez's most recent match, it tied 3-3 at home vs. Alvarado thanks to goals from Leonel Müller, Nicolás Messiniti and José Barreto.

