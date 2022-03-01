Skip to main content

How to Watch Almirante Brown vs Atlético de Rafaela: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Almirante Brown is on a two-match losing streak and hoping to turn its season around against Atletico de Rafaela.

Atletico de Rafaela will be taking on Almirante Brown today in a Primera Nacional matchup today. Almirante Brown is coming off two consecutive losses and hoping to turn its season around today against Atletico de Rafaela.

How to Watch Almirante Brown vs Atletico de Rafaela Today:

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Almirante Brown vs Atletico de Rafaela on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atletico de Rafaela is coming off a draw in its last match and a loss before that match. It wasn't able to drum up a whole lot of offense in the last four matches. In the last four matches, Atletico de Rafaela has only been able to score two goals.

Though Almirante Brown is the favorite here, Atletico de Rafaela will be looking to pull the upset. The last match for Almirante Brown was a 2-0 loss to Agropecuario and the club will be looking for a major rebound today.

This should be a tightly-contested matchup between both of these clubs. The head-to-head stats show the last time these two clubs met, Almirante Brown came away with a win.

Tune into TyC Sports today at 3 p.m. ET to see the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

