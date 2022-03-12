Almirante Brown is on a two-match undefeated run in league play, which it will put on the line when it visits CA Estudiantes BA on Saturday at Fragata Presidente Sarmiento Stadium. The home club is looking for its first win of the season after going 0W-3D-1L to start off its Primera Nacional campaign.

How to Watch Almirante Brown vs. CA Estudiantes BA Today:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

After crashing out in the first round of the Copa Argentina courtesy of a 2-0 defeat to Agropecuario, Almirante Brown is off to a decent start to its campaign in the Argentine second division this season. It started with a 4-2 victory over Chacarita Juniors on Matchday 1, with goals from Ignacio Colombini and Cristian Chávez, who bagged a hat trick. Then, the club lost 3-1 to Guillermo Brown on Matchday 2. Colombini got on the board again for Almirante Brown's lone goal in the match.

The team's last two matches were a 1-0 victory over Atlético Rafaela and a 2-2 draw away at Ramón Santamarina. Chavez scored in both of those matches and now leads the club with five goals on the season.

Estudiantes is sitting in 28th place in the standings currently with all of its points coming off of draws so far. The club is hungry to break the seal in its visit to Almirante Brown and hopefully turn that into a turning point moving forward in the Primera Nacional tournament.

