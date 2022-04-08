Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlético de Rafaela vs Alvarado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the teams in the bottom third of the Primera Nacional, Atlético de Rafaela and Alvarado, battle it out on Friday night.

Through roughly nine matches in the Primera Nacional league, Atlético de Rafaela (2-3-4) and Alvarado (2-4-3) find themselves in the bottom third of the standings. Both clubs are aiming to string together some wins in the coming weeks. Today is a very important match for both clubs as neither can afford to fall further in the standings.

How to Watch Atlético de Rafaela vs. Alvarado today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Watch Atlético de Rafaela vs. Alvarado online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atletico Rafaela is coming off a tie with Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto (0-0) for its second straight draw in a row:

Over their last five matches, Alvarado has gone 2-0-3 with a variance of either losing or winning every match. Alvarado started league play with four draws before this run, which has afforded it the ability to be as high in the standings as it currently is.

Overall, Alvarado has scored 10 goals and given up 14 for a minus-four goal differential in its nine matches.

On the other side, Atletico Rafaela has struggled in its last five matches, going 1-2-2 overall after a 1-2-2 start to league play.

Atletico Rafaela has scored only seven goals this season with eight goals allowed for a negative-one goal differential. Being a stout defense is a great calling card, but with that there needs to be a complimentary offense there to lead to wins.

Both of these clubs have had their struggles and will try to get back on track with a win here today.

