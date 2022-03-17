Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta vs. Almirante Brown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlanta hosts Almirante Brown on Matchday 6 of the Argentine second division on Thursday.

Almirante Brown visits Don León Kolbovski Stadium looking for its fourth win in six matches so far this season. The visitors are sitting at No. 5 in the Primera Nacional standings with a 3-1-1 record equaling 10 points. Atlanta, meanwhile, is looking for just its second win this season following its 1-2-2 start after five matches.

How to Watch Atlanta vs. Almirante Brown Today:

Match Date: March 17, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Atlanta vs. Almirante Brown on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

All three of Almirante Brown's victories this season have come playing at home: 4-2 over Chacarita Juniors on Matchday 1, and 1-0 over both Atlético Rafaela and Estudiantes on Matchdays 3 and 5.

The club's only home loss this season came at the hands of fellow second division side Agropecuario, a 2-0 defeat in the Argentine Cup off of goals from José Muñoz and Emanuel Dening, both in the second half.

In league play, Almirante Brown has a loss and a draw in its two away matches so far.

Atlanta, on the other hand, has just one victory this season and it was playing at home, a 3-1 defeat at Atlético Güemes thanks to goals from Gonzalo Klusener (2) and Juan Bisanz.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

Atlanta vs. Almirante Brown

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

