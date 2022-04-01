Today's game is a traditional tale of two different clubs early in the first half of the season. Barracas Central has three wins and four losses while Independiente only has one win, four draws and two losses. The different starts have left the clubs with 9 points and 7 points respectively.

How to Watch Barracas Central vs CA Independiente today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Barracas Central’s latest match was a 2-1 victory over Sarmiento where the club rallied from a 58’ goal by Javier Toledo. Neri Bandiera scored at the 66’ and then Nicolás Ferreyra scored the game winner at the 74’.

Independiente is also playing in Copa Argentina where the club won its first-round match in a shootout against Central Norte after the match was tied 1-1. The club's latest Primera División match was a 2-1 loss to Racing Club where Independiente conceded a goal three minutes into the match. Lucas González tied the match at the 56’, but the club could not hold on and gave up a final goal in the 86’.

