Skip to main content

How to Watch Barracas Central vs CA Independiente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Barracas Central and CA Independiente will meet tonight in a Professional League Cup game

Today's game is a traditional tale of two different clubs early in the first half of the season. Barracas Central has three wins and four losses while Independiente only has one win, four draws and two losses. The different starts have left the clubs with 9 points and 7 points respectively.

How to Watch Barracas Central vs CA Independiente today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Watch Barracas Central vs CA Independiente online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Barracas Central’s latest match was a 2-1 victory over Sarmiento where the club rallied from a 58’ goal by Javier Toledo. Neri Bandiera scored at the 66’ and then Nicolás Ferreyra scored the game winner at the 74’. 

Independiente is also playing in Copa Argentina where the club won its first-round match in a shootout against Central Norte after the match was tied 1-1. The club's latest Primera División match was a 2-1 loss to Racing Club where Independiente conceded a goal three minutes into the match. Lucas González tied the match at the 56’, but the club could not hold on and gave up a final goal in the 86’.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Barracas Central vs CA Independiente

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17993517
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Rockets

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Big E throws his opponent through the announcers' table
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night Smackdown!

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Arizona Tennessee Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Washington at Arizona in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Barracas Central vs CA Independiente

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Barcelona Copa Libertadores
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Universidad Católica (Quito) vs. Barcelona SC

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Mar 24, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ryan Suter (20) defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) gets off a shot against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) as Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley (64) looks on during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) makes a save against Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates after a goal scored by New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the second period against New York Rangers but after review it was determined the goal was disallowed at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy