How to Watch Barracas Central vs. Quilmes

    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    Quilmes and Barracas Central meet in Argentina's Primera Nacional final, with the winner earning promotion.
    Author:

    With promotion to Argentina's Primera Division on the line Tuesday, Barracas Central will face Quilmes in the final match of the 2021 Primera Nacional season.

    Match Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TyC Sports

    This is the second chance for Barracas to earn promotion, as it faced Tigre in the first final between the two zone winners. Tigre won 1–0, earning the first promotion spot, which sent Barracas Central to the Torneo Reducido, where it earned an automatic bye to the semifinal.

    The team then defeated Almirante Brown 3–2 in the second leg of the semifinals (after a scoreless first stage) to earn the spot in the final.

    Quilmes defeated Deportivo Morón in the first round via penalty kicks after both legs ended in draws. In the semifinals, the team defeated Ferro by a 2–1 aggregate score, with Federico Anselmo scoring the winning goal in a 1–0 win in the second leg.

    These teams didn't meet in the regular season, as both are in different zones.

    Barracas Central is looking to return to the top tier of Argentinian football for the first time since 1931, with Quilmes last playing in the top division in 2017.

