Atletico Rafaela and Belgrano will meet on Monday in their first matches of the 2022 Primera Nacional.

The 2022 Primera Nacional, the second-tier football league of Argentina, was started. On Monday, Belgrano and Atletico de Rafaela will meet for their first game of the season.

How to Watch Belgrano vs. Atlético de Rafaela Today:

Match Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Match Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live stream Belgrano vs. Atlético de Rafaela on fuboTV

Last season, Belgrano finished sixth in the Zone A standings with 15 wins, seven draws and 10 losses. That qualified the team for the Copa Argentina, where it will take on Platense later this month in the Round of 64.

Belgrano has seen most of its success in the Liga Cordobesa de Futbol, where it has won 27 titles all-time.

Atletico de Rafaela finished 15th in Zone B of the Primera Nacional last season, with nine wins, 10 draws and 15 losses over the course of the season. The team was the champions of this league back in 2011, but after a brief stint in the top division, it returned to the Primera Nacional and hasn't won since.

Because of COVID, there was no relegation in the Primera Nacional this year, which puts the league at 37 teams.

