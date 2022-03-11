Matchday 5 of the Argentine second division rolls on with Belgrano hosting San Martín (SJ) on Friday.

Belgrano is in a great spot after four matches with three victories and one draw sitting in fourth place in the Primera Nacional standings. San Martín (SJ) started off on the right foot but is winless in its last three matches in league play.

How to Watch Belgrano vs. San Martín (SJ) Today:

Match Date: March 11, 2022

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Belgrano vs. San Martín (SJ) on fuboTV:

The club led by Guillermo Farré has yet to lose this season and is coming off of its first draw after it began with three wins. The first two were 1-0 victories over Atlético Rafaela and Ramón Santamaria in that order.

Belgrano then hosted Estudiantes in a dramatic 2-1 win at Julio César Villagra Stadium. Iván Zafarana scored for the visiting team in the 40th minute of the match. Farré's men woke up in the 88th minute with a strike from Maximiliano Comba followed by a last-gasp 95th-minute winner from Mariano Miño.

San Martín (SJ) hasn't won since its Matchday 1 victory over Gimnasia y Esgrima 1-0. That performance was followed by a draw sandwiched by two losses. The away club hosted Deportivo Riestra on Matchday 4 to a 1-0 loss where Gustavo Fernández scored the only goal of the match.

