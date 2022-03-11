Skip to main content

How to Watch Belgrano vs. San Martín (SJ): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 5 of the Argentine second division rolls on with Belgrano hosting San Martín (SJ) on Friday.

Belgrano is in a great spot after four matches with three victories and one draw sitting in fourth place in the Primera Nacional standings. San Martín (SJ) started off on the right foot but is winless in its last three matches in league play.

How to Watch Belgrano vs. San Martín (SJ) Today:

Match Date: March 11, 2022

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: TyC Sports

Live Stream Belgrano vs. San Martín (SJ) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The club led by Guillermo Farré has yet to lose this season and is coming off of its first draw after it began with three wins. The first two were 1-0 victories over Atlético Rafaela and Ramón Santamaria in that order.

Belgrano then hosted Estudiantes in a dramatic 2-1 win at Julio César Villagra Stadium. Iván Zafarana scored for the visiting team in the 40th minute of the match. Farré's men woke up in the 88th minute with a strike from Maximiliano Comba followed by a last-gasp 95th-minute winner from Mariano Miño.

San Martín (SJ) hasn't won since its Matchday 1 victory over Gimnasia y Esgrima 1-0. That performance was followed by a draw sandwiched by two losses. The away club hosted Deportivo Riestra on Matchday 4 to a 1-0 loss where Gustavo Fernández scored the only goal of the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Belgrano vs. San Martín (SJ)

TV CHANNEL: TyC Sports
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NC State Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. North Carolina State in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
USATSI_17861111
College Basketball

How to Watch SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Tennessee

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
imago1000276337h
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Belgrano vs. San Martín (SJ)

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_17869987
College Basketball

How to Watch MAAC Tournament: Rider vs. Monmouth

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
umass
College Basketball

How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass in Men's College Basketball

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
UTEP North Texas Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch North Texas vs. Charlotte in Women's College Basketball

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
USATSI_16184526
Lacrosse

How to Watch California at Stanford in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman (25) celebrates with the Ak-Rowdies after beating the Eastern Michigan Eagles,46-44, in an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsmbb 1
College Basketball

How to Watch Akron vs Toledo in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Maine vs. Albany: America East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy